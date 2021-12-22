Implied Volatility Surging for IronNet (IRNT) Stock Options

Investors in IronNet, Inc. IRNT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

- Zacks

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for IronNet shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, IronNet is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) in the Internet - Services industry that ranks in the Bottom 28% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, no analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while one analyst has revised the estimate downward. The net effect has widened our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about IronNet right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

