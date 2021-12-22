AECOM (ACM) Set to Serve as GEC for the City of Richardson

AECOM ACM has won a General Engineering Consultant (GEC) contract from the City of Richardson, TX to support the city’s Capital Improvement Program, including the recently approved 2021 Bond Program.

In order to identify opportunities that will enhance efficiency, minimize public disruption, and reduce costs, AECOM will provide program coordination, management, and delivery services to citywide projects associated with this program. The City of Richardson’s Capital Improvement Program includes nearly $400 million worth of projects and is likely to be delivered over the next five to seven years. These projects are focused on repairs and improvement of streets, public buildings, sidewalks, drainage, and parks.

Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region, said, This comprehensive bond program will provide necessary renovations to public buildings, parks, and infrastructure across the city, prioritizing critical needs and maximum impact. Our team has a proven track record in the region, and we’re excited to bring our technical excellence and local knowledge to help deliver the successful completion of this program."

- Zacks

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical, and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as environmental, energy, and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.

Currently, this leading professional, technical and management solution provider has been witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It has been benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has rallied 52.6% over a year compared with the industry’s 28.1% growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up 3.1% in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism over bottom-line growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s fiscal 2022 earnings indicates a 17% increase from the year-ago level. AECOM currently has good visibility into growth and a strong backlog for the upcoming quarters.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some Better-Ranked Stocks in the Construction Sector

Boise, ID-based Boise Cascade Company BCC — which makes wood products and distributes building materials in the United States as well as Canada — is aided by factors like favorable commodity wood products, pricing, and robust construction activity.

Boise Cascade, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, is expected to witness 159.1% growth in 2021 earnings. Shares of the company have jumped 45.8% in the past year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products, and exterior siding for use in residential, industrial, and light commercial construction. It operates through four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, Engineered Wood Products and South America.

Louisiana-Pacific’s shares have appreciated 94.3% in the past year. LPX has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 213.2% for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company WY is one of the leading U.S. forest product companies. The company has been benefiting from solid new residential construction activity, which in turn is leading to improved demand. Also, its focus on operational excellence has been advantageous over time.

Weyerhaeuser’s earnings estimates for the current fiscal year have increased 0.9% over the past seven days. Shares of the company have jumped 18.2% in the past year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Free Stock Analysis Report



AECOM (ACM): Free Stock Analysis Report



LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.