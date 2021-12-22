These Are The Top Ten Stocks With Strong Buy Recommendation

Analyst recommendations play a significant role in deciding which stocks to invest in. The stocks with a "strong buy" recommendation are expected to dramatically outperform the average market return, or other stocks in the same sector or industry in the near term. Or, we could say, a rating of "strong buy" means analysts have a reason to believe that a particular stock would drastically trade higher in the coming months. Let’s take a look at the top ten stocks with a strong buy recommendation.

Top Ten Stocks With Strong Buy Recommendation

We have used the rating data from finviz.com to come up with the top ten stocks with a strong buy recommendation. We have ranked the stocks on the basis of their year-to-date return. For our list, we have considered only mid cap companies (with a market cap between $2 billion to $10 billion). Following are the top ten stocks with a strong buy recommendation:

Laureate Education (>51%)

Founded in 1989, this company offers higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Laureate Education has the following business segments: Online & Partnerships, Andean, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World. The shares of the company are down more than 14% in the last three months but are up over 11% in the last one month. Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) posted revenue of $1.02 billion in 2020. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Md.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (>51%)

Founded in 2013, it is a biopharmaceutical company. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The shares of the company are up more than 29% in the last three months and over 14% in the last one month. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted revenue of $22.81 million in 2020. The company is headquartered in New York.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (>55%)

Founded in 2014, it is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) focuses on small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancer. The shares of the company are up more than 22% in the last three months and over 6% in the last one month. The company is headquartered in New York.

Korn Ferry (>70%)

Founded in 1969, it is an organizational consulting firm that helps clients in synchronizing strategy, operations and talent to boost business performance. The shares of the company are up more than 4% in the last three months but are down over 8% in the last one month. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) posted revenue of $1.82 billion in 2020, compared to $1.98 billion in 2019. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Legend Biotech (>72%)

Founded in 2015, this company discovers and develops novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Legend Biotech operates via two geographical segments: North America and China. The shares of the company are up more than 6% in the last three months but are down over 11% in the last one month. Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN) posted revenue of $75.68 million in 2020, compared to $57.26 million in 2019. The company is headquartered in Somerset, N.J.

Concentrix (>74%)

Founded in 1973, this company offers technology solutions to support communication between clients and customers, support client-centric operations and offer analytics and process optimization. The shares of the company are up more than 4% in the last three months but are down over 3% in the last one month. Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) posted revenue of $4.72 billion in 2020, compared to $4.71 billion in 2019. The company is headquartered in Fremont, Calif.

Rogers (>74%)

Founded in 1832, this company designs, develops, makes and sell engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has the following business segments: Power Electronics Solutions (PES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), and Other. The shares of the company are up more than 48% in the last three months and almost 1% in the last one month. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Enovix (>$98%)

Founded in 2006, this company develops and produces advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. Enovix’s proprietary 3D cell architecture boosts the energy density and maintains high cycle life. The shares of Enovix Corp (NASDAQ:ENVX) are up more than 40% in the last three months but are down over 30% in the last one month. The company is headquartered in Fremont, Calif.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (>101%)

Founded in 2018, this company discovers and develops new therapies for neuroscience diseases. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CERE) specializes in therapies for Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, and epilepsy. The shares of the company are up more than 7% in the last three months but are down almost 1% in the last one month. Cerevel Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.

Encore Wire (>120%)

Founded in 1989, this company makes copper electrical building wire and cable. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a major supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring. The shares of the company are up more than 50% in the last three months but are down 9% in the last one month. Encore Wire posted revenue of $1.28 billion in 2020, compared to $1.27 billion in 2019. The company is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.