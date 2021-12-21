Vaxart Deserves More Respect on Wall Street for Its Promising Covid-19 Vaccine

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

California-based Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT ) is a biopharmaceutical company that’s known for one relentless business focus: making vaccines. As you would expect, the emergence of Covid-19 last year made VXRT stock a red-hot asset in the trading community.

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Problems occurred for Vaxart’s shareholders, however, as bigger pharmaceutical companies developed widely used Covid-19 vaccines. Consequently, some investors gave up on Vaxart.

That’s a shame, really, as VXRT stock has had some nice rallies in 2021. Both the company and the stock should get more respect, as Vaxart is taking control of its manufacturing activities — a crucial development during a time of widespread supply-chain issues.

Not only that, but there’s recently-published data to show that Vaxart’s primary Covid-19 vaccination holds great promise. Wall Street might not warm up to Vaxart today or tomorrow, but the future prospects look better than the critics probably think.

VXRT Stock at a Glance

Was it a Reddit-fueled short squeeze? I’ll let you decide for yourself, but social-media traders may have been responsible for the astounding rally in VXRT stock earlier this year.

Just to recap, back in late January and early February, the share price pole-vaulted from around $9 to a 52-week high of $24.90. That rally wasn’t meant to last, however, and those gains were coughed up within a few weeks.

There was another quick rally in April as VXRT stock doubled from around $5 to more than $10 in a matter of days. The air was let out of the proverbial tire again, though, and by mid-December, the share price was close to $6. It hasn’t moved much since.

It’s interesting to see Wall Street largely ignoring Vaxart at a time like this. The omicron variant of the coronavirus has investors talking about vaccine stocks again. Yet, Vaxart hasn’t been a frequent topic in the conversation.

But then, that’s why VXRT stock is as cheap as it is. If you truly believe in buying what other people are overlooking, then this could be a rare and promising opportunity.

Vaxart Could Have a Major Impact

As you may be aware, Vaxart is advancing an oral tablet Covid-19 vaccine candidate known as VXA-CoV2-1. Notably, the tablet can be stored at room temperature and requires no needles whatsoever.

Vaxart Senior Scientist Susan Johnson considered that an oral tablet Covid-19 vaccine could offer a public-heath advantage in “less developed countries that do not have the infrastructure to easily transport, store, and administer existing vaccines.”

Really, Vaxart’s pill could be a game changer in the global battle against Covid-19. However, the skeptics will inevitably ask whether there’s data showing its efficacy.

Thankfully, the data’s available. Indeed, the Journal of Infectious Diseases recently published crucial clinical data from Vaxart’s preclinical Hamster Challenge Study.

This builds upon a previous Hamster Transmission Study conducted by Duke University. In that study, it was found that Vaxart’s oral Covid-19 vaccine reduced airborne transmission of the virus in a hamster model.

More Room, More Flexibility

The more recent study concluded, “Five days post challenge, double-vaccinated hamsters had a greater than 4 log reduction in viral load and had no detectable infectious virus in their lungs.”

Hence, the data looks quite promising. Plus, there’s more good news for Vaxart as the company expands. Not long ago, Vaxart agreed to purchase Kindred Bioscience’s manufacturing equipment and sublease its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing facility in Burlingame, California.

This transaction will give Vaxart control of its second GMP manufacturing facility. The facility is expected to be ready for production in 2022’s first quarter.

Vaxart CEO Andrei Floroiu stated, “This acquisition gives us greater flexibility to manage our manufacturing needs by allowing Vaxart to exercise more control over our quality control program and the timing of our manufacturing activities.”

Clearly, owning a second facility will enable Vaxart to more effectively bring its products to market. Without a doubt, it’s a big win for the stakeholders.

The Takeaway on VXRT Stock

There’s data to show that Vaxart’s main Covid-19 vaccine holds great promise for the medical community. Furthermore, the company should soon have more room to manufacture this vaccine, with greater control over the process.

Still, VXRT stock is surprisingly cheap. But is that really a problem? If anything, this is just an opportunity for enterprising investors. So, don’t be afraid to give Vaxart a chance, even if it’s not a Wall Street darling at the moment.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Vaxart Deserves More Respect on Wall Street for Its Promising Covid-19 Vaccine appeared first on InvestorPlace.