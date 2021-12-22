Why is the development of resilience essential in a business?

Depositphotos.com

Undertaking many times can be similar to an obstacle course and the way in which we face them will determine the success we have; Therefore, when undertaking an undertaking, it is necessary to have a series of skills that help us overcome these challenges and one of the most important is resilience , as it helps us to be effective within a critical and changing scenario, as well as converting the crisis into opportunities; However, not only leaders must have this ability, it is vital to develop this competence also in the members of the work team.

The first thing is to understand what RESILIENCE means. Many define it as the ability to resist and recover quickly after difficult conditions or situations. For an entrepreneur, these qualities are vital because the challenges of the business world are multiple, such as raising financing, adapting to new market needs, making quick decisions without losing focus, overcoming a pandemic, among others; for this reason, we need to learn to adapt and be flexible in any circumstance.

Resilience is something that is learned by adding experiences, knowledge, attitudes and behaviors; In this way, you can be prepared to face uncertainty and be able to recover, especially from failure. The reality is that you cannot develop this competition only with triumphs, because they do not put us to the test; A resilient person sees failure as a natural process that we will constantly face and that will provide us with opportunities to grow, because without defeats, we can fall into a comfort zone where the ability to see other possibilities and perspectives is limited.

Pablo Picasso said it well: inspiration exists! But it has to find you working, and just as the technical directors of sports teams do, it is necessary to observe the previous plays, analyze what works and why. Making this self-reflection exercise common helps to be aware of mistakes and allows for better solutions to be sought, identifying strengths and areas of opportunity; It is precisely there where resilience appears.

In a startup, resilience not only helps the business grow, it also allows the people who work in the company to progress; For example, suppose the sales team has not performed well this two-month period, and the situation is becoming a challenge for their productivity, motivation, mental health, and general well-being. The manager in charge of the team who does not have the resilience competence developed can collapse under the pressure of the situation and clearly this will have a negative impact on the culture of the workplace and even further affect the performance of the team; On the contrary, a resilient person will provide the necessary tools for his team, he can even emerge stronger from the situation and achieve organizational objectives.

For this reason, it is important to develop this ability in employees, because by applying it they are able to build stronger working relationships, creative and efficient solutions and transform this ability into a competitive advantage. The resilient worker is a team player who seeks mutual benefit with his co-workers.

Resilience is also associated with greater commitment and job satisfaction, it is likely that this is due to the fact that people manage to better cope with stress and adversity; something fundamental if we reflect on the fact that more than half of Mexican employees felt some level of stress during the last year, according to data from Marsh. So if we develop a more resilient team, we seek emotional well-being and the people in their work environment can be more productive.

Now, another aspect that we must consider when strengthening resilience with our teams is that this ability can be more easily developed in some generations than in others; For example, according to an analysis that we did in Evaluar.com to more than 5 million candidates, we detected that this competition is more present in generation X (those born between 1969 to 1980) than in the centennial generation. We can clearly see this in the impact that the pandemic left on young people, who have adapted faster to the changes in work patterns in the new normal.

With what we have seen it is clear that resilience is very important for entrepreneurship, and only a truly resistant organization is one that transforms, having built the attitudes, beliefs, agility and structures in its DNA that allow it not only to recover, but also move quickly by evolving to new needs, according to Deloitte.

One of the pillars of resilience is the ability to bond with others, as strong personal ties give us the confidence to take risks and aim for ambitious goals. Wait no more and start working on this skill; Recognize the value of resilience to the success of your endeavor.