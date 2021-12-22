How will Mexicans use their Christmas bonus this year?

Depositphotos.com

This long-awaited moment of the year has arrived in which there are meals, meetings, gifts, and also, that extra money that celebrates the close of 2021. However, we see that this year there is a greater interest in giving the Christmas gift a more attached purpose to long-term plans.

Faced with a time of uncertainty and changes, we have seen a more conservative behavior in buyers, which has been maintained during these more than twenty months of pandemic. Taking the Good End discount season as an example, the trend was to make more planned purchases, do more research to find the best promotions and discounts, and decrease spending, especially on impulse purchases. Approximately 19% of adult Internet users in Mexico will receive a Christmas bonus this end of the year, so in light of this financial panorama the question arises as to what Mexicans will spend it on.

Although there are differences between the generations, most will use it to buy consumer goods and pay debts, which responds to the way in which this year-end income is generally used. We see this in a growth in searches for this type of product during November and December. However, this year a third of people plan to save or invest it.

According to a survey carried out by Google, 39% of people will pay debts with their Christmas bonus, while 17% plan to invest it and 12% to save it in an account. Regarding purchases, 14% will purchase essential goods, 13% will buy gifts, vacations or technology products and 4% will use it to finance a house or a car.

Something that I found very interesting is that investment and saving behavior has generational differences. Generation Z, which is made up of those between 18 and 24 years old today, is 1.6 times more likely to save their Christmas bonus, while Millennials, between 25 and 34 years old, are 1.2 times more likely to want to invest it. In fact, those who plan to invest it are 1.5 times more likely to plan it from January onwards. This interest that goes beyond purchases, is an opportunity for financial institutions to rethink their financial education strategies and to make their products related to the needs of these generations, such as optimizing their mobile applications and electronic platforms.

Throughout the year, we saw a constant in people, who increasingly plan more and seek decisions that give them greater financial security and control over their money. This behavior is not temporary, we are facing a consumer more aware of their expenses and more interested in obtaining greater benefits. In January, for example, there will be an increase in interest on investments, mortgage and car loans, as well as on taxes. It is important that the year starts taking into account these interests and needs, since 2022 promises to be one of consolidation, where the learnings of this complex time begin to solidify towards what the new consumer will be.