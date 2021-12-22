Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
3 Advertising Stocks Poised to Escape COVID-19-Led Industry Weakness

While the Omicron surge leads to tightening restrictions, the Zacks Advertising and Marketing Industry's prospects look good on healthy manufacturing and service activities. OMC, HHS and WPP will likely be...

By
Zacks

Economic recovery leading to a rise in manufacturing and service activities, along with increased digital marketing services and success of the work-from-home trend, is enabling the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry to counter the prevailing pandemic-induced challenges.

Remarkably, customer-centric approaches to business, digital strategies and technology investments are helping Omnicom Group Inc. OMC, Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS and WPP plc WPP to sail through these testing times.

