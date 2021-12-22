The fund finder: There are only 2 types of entrepreneurs

Depositphotos.com

There are only two types of entrepreneurs: 80% are the creators of a startup with products that no one saw before and the remaining 20% groups those who acquire an existing small company and make it grow to its maximum potential.

The strategy of this second group is to invest in small-cap leveraged purchases. That is, a purchase financed by third parties to acquire a company. The funds used to finance the operation are mostly debt instruments. This is called a search pool model.

The role of this scheme is to provide financial support and guidance to those looking to buy and operate a single small business. These are typically B2B service companies with an enterprise value of between $ 5 million and $ 30 million owned by founders seeking their retirement.

After the acquisition, the entrepreneur of the search fund becomes the new CEO. If the business grows, investors will get their money back and then they will be able to share a significant part with the founding entrepreneur. The typical yield is 35%.

This business model, developed in the mid-1980s by H. Irving Grousbeck, is based on taking someone with high potential and surrounding them with people who can help them succeed.

Although search fund entrepreneurs don't face the same risks as startup founders, they are still under a lot of pressure.

As a search fund entrepreneur, it's your job to find, acquire, and then grow the business. You go out and knock on doors, make thousands of phone calls, are ignored or rejected most of the time, all the time you think you can find and convince a business owner to sell you their business.

For this reason, search fund entrepreneurs also have to be comfortable with uncertainty, as the company they buy could be anything from a printing business to a wireless service provider. It's probably boring, but that's not what search funding is about. It's the opportunity to be the leader early in your career, gain a significant financial advantage, and build a business.

Procurement entrepreneurs must be resourceful and fully committed to the business. But the most important thing is the willingness to listen. If the entrepreneur is willing to listen and follow the advice of those who followed this path before, many basic mistakes can be avoided.

It is advisable for new CEOs to settle in and avoid changing too much in their new companies in the first year. It's just good to listen and learn, and after 12 to 18 months, both the employer and the board will know a lot more about the business and the industry. At that point, the entrepreneur will have a much better perspective on what changes to make and the direction the company will take.

Entrepreneurs who raise money to acquire a business have about a 75% chance of finding and buying a business within two years; And after that, they have about 67% chance of succeeding in growing the business and making money for themselves and their investors.

Twenty years ago there were only two or three new training search funds per year; today there are more than 50 active searches in progress. Now it is a viable path for those who want to be their own boss, but do not want to take risks from the start.