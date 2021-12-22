Cousins Properties (CUZ) Boosts Portfolio With Two Transactions

As part of its capital recycling strategy, Cousins Properties CUZ recently announced two transactions in Downtown Austin. CUZ sold 816 Congress, a 435,000 square foot office building for $174 million.

The office property constructed in 1983 is currently 78% leased. With expirations, 816 Congress will be 60% leased by early 2023.

On the flip side, Cousins Properties acquired the remaining 50% interest in 300 Colorado from its partners, Riverside Resources and Ironwood Real Estate, for $162.5 million. The buyout comes as part of CUZ’s efforts to upgrade its portfolio quality with trophy assets.

The 369,000 square foot office building completed in 2021 is currently 88% leased. With an advantageous location, the newly-built property has an attractive tenant base.

Cousins Properties received $15.7 million at closing for its partner's share of tenant improvements and allowances for future leasing costs.CUZ also paid the 300 Colorado construction loan fully and without penalty in advance.

The buyout of this property seems a strategic fit for Cousins Properties as the demand for office spaces has been high amid the favorable migration trends and pro-business environment.

Per management, "We've had a highly productive year at Cousins Properties, during which we invested over $1 billion in new development starts and acquisitions while selling over $600 million of primarily older vintage, capital intensive assets."

Cousins Properties has an unmatched portfolio of class A office assets concentrated in the high-growth Sun Belt markets, witnessing a population influx. Therefore, strategic transactions in Downtown Austin poise the company well to ride its growth curve. However, a competitive landscape due to high supply in the office real-estate market is expected to adversely impact CUZ’s pricing power.

Cousins Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The stock has gained 4.4%, underperforming the industry’s rally of 7.1% over the past six months.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

