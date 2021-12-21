MBS Crypto: 16 Things to Know About Esports Metaverse Play MonkeyBall

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

MonkeyBall (CCC:MBS-USD) is catching the eye of crypto traders today with its promise of a metaverse game with NFT integration.

But what exactly is MonkeyBall and what’s the MBS crypto good for? Let’s find out below!

MonkeyBall is a planned metaverse soccer game featuring monkeys as the player characters.

The idea behind it is that players can create their own monkey soccer players and upgrade them over time.

That includes increasing their skills and other options.

The inclusion of NFTs comes from the ability to tie characters to them.

That means players can then buy and sell different monkeys in the game.

However, it’s important to note that there’s not actually a game to be played yet.

Instead, they are just concepts that the developers are working on.

Even so, they plan to have an NFT drop this month that will feature monkeys of varying rarity.

Crypto traders will be able to buy a limited number of these NFTs for two Solana (CCC: SOL-USD

(CCC: There will also be an option for players to buy and sell stadium NFTs.

Players can use these to generate funds by allowing other users to play matches in those locations.

So how does MBS crypto play into all of this?

It’s the in-game currency players can use when buying and selling their NFTs.

The developers will sell MBS on decentralized exchanges and also state that it will be earnable through in-game actions.

MBS has only just launched, making it a risky crypto to invest in.

Plus, there’s not much data available right now as price trackers aren’t listing it just yet.

