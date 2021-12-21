ShibaArmy Unites After Ask the Doctor Reverses Course on the SHIB Crypto

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) has had a heck of a ride this year. From its inadvertent pumping by Elon Musk on Twitter, its massive price jump beginning in August and its many challengers cropping up in pupcoin plays like Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD) and Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD), nothing has been predictable for the coin. So, today’s news is certainly nothing out of sorts for the network. A bizarre turn of events is pitting the #ShibaArmy against medical news network Ask the Doctor.

The Shiba Inu network has had to overcome plenty of adversity through its massive price jump. Lots of investors who focus on fundamental value are turning up their nose at SHIB, even in the wake of price jumps. As such, holders have had to make their own unique efforts to make the token a more appealing play to these skeptics. Some have petitioned for Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) to list SHIB; others have created token-burning playlists for users to listen to while simultaneously reducing supply.

Others still have invented new ways to do things like reduce the total supply of SHIB; after all, an absolutely massive 1 quadrillion tokens make up its total supply. One such entity looking for ways to reduce supply is medical news blog Ask the Doctor. Ask the Doctor is a website that creates content aimed at both healthcare professionals and readers interested in medical news. It recently came into favor with the Shiba Inu community after developing a step counter that would burn SHIB.

#ShibaArmy Reacts as an Ally Turns on the SHIB Token

Sometimes, reality is stranger than fiction; that’s certainly the case today on Twitter as the #ShibaArmy has to unite against fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) from an organization that has previously been an ally. Ask the Doctor has made a 180-degree turn on the SHIB community after making a $1.5 million investment in the token just weeks ago.

Things began last night when Ask the Doctor announced on its official Twitter account that it had sold all of the SHIB on its balance sheet. The tweet didn’t seem ill-willed; it even gave existing SHIB holders a “good luck.” However, things quickly soured, as Ask the Doctor began a Twitter tirade. Dozens of tweets accused SHIB of being a scam, called out its pseudonymous leader and plugged SHIB competitor Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD).

The unprompted rant on the Twitter account drifts entirely from the content Ask the Doctor is known for. Holders are thus digesting the shock and banding together through the #ShibaArmy hashtag. Holders got the hashtag trending in the wake of Ask the Doctor’s bashing. Some tweets warn Ask the Doctor of the rift it is creating with the community. Others counter Ask the Doctor’s scam claims by calling the site a scam itself.

While this news continues to make waves across the SHIB community, the value of the token is having no trouble shaking off the bad press. The token is up 15% today, with trading volume increasing twofold on yesterday’s volume.

