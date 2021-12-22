New Strong Buy Stocks for December 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EchoStar Corporation SATS: This provider of broadband satellite technologies as well as broadband Internet services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO: This manufacturer and seller of recreation vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Harmonic Inc. HLIT: This provider of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

