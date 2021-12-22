Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

ArcBest Corporation ARCB: This provider of freight transportation and integrated logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Chemours has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

