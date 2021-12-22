Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 22nd:

Zacks

OP Bancorp OPBK: This bank holding company for Open Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.46%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

