Wiz Kids

Was there magic in their sales pitch?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What do you get when you combine green ink, a pair of glasses, a broom and two kids? The coveted licensing rights to Harry Potter.

That's how San Francisco game producer University Games did it. Co-founder Bob Moog and former president Jeff Pinsker (who's no longer with the company) used creativity, innovation and their knowledge of Harry Potter to win the rights. They sent green-inked letters that they doubled daily, the way it's done in the book. And their costumed kids began the presentation to Warner licensing execs as story characters, conversing with each other about who would best produce board games about them, at which point Moog and Pinsker joined them in the room. "We couldn't let [the Warner people] think we were going to approach this like any other company," says Moog. "If we did things [that way], we'd never win.

Warner didn't expect two kids to show up at University Games' presentation. And they certainly didn't expect Harry Potter himself (Pinsker's son Joe) to complain that "these Muggles think they can put games out about us."

Moog says there are two ways to do business: "One is to look at the leaders and try to emulate them. The other is to say, 'They got where they are by doing better than anybody else; so, if I'm going to compete, I have to change the rules so I can be an alternative.' "


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market