Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $181.36, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.21% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.15% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $3.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.27 billion, down 11.25% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $285.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.42% and +11.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.86, so we one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.43 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

