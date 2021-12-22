Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.14, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $368.46 million, down 14.88% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.73% and +30.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.01.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

