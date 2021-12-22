Comcast (CMCSA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed at $49.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had lost 6.11% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comcast as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.78 billion, up 7.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $115.81 billion, which would represent changes of +22.99% and +11.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% higher. Comcast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Comcast currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.

It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cable Television industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

