Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) closed the most recent trading day at $4.09, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Clover Health Investments, Corp.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

