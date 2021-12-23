Dhurina Rakes In $ 1.2 Million Led by RVCF, LetsVenture

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edtech platform, Dhurina, has concluded its second round of funding and has raised $ 1.2 million led by RVCF and other investors like LetsVenture, RBD Publication, India Accelerator, Precision Startup Advisory, and Pai Ventures.

Company Handout

The freshly infused funds will be deployed towards technological enhancements, aggressive business growth, expansion in the company size, and improving the product’s functionality for students.



With a team of 150+ educators of the country, Dhurina offers 350+ courses for 100+ state-level competitive exam categories (including some of the central-level exams) along with various skill-development courses. It provides live classes, recorded lectures, PDF notes, test series, doubt sessions and short videos for instant revision. The company also claims that within two years of the launch, the company has been able to reach the milestone of 2.5 million downloads and aiming to achieve 10 Mn USD revenue by FY-23 with a user base of 10 Mn+.



Founded in 2019, the Gurugram-based startup had previously raised $ 135,000 funding from prominent investors like Chandigarh Angels Network and Modulor Capital, and with the current round, the total investment raised stands at $1.3 million.



Commenting on this fund raising, Sachin Sardana, co-founder and COO, Dhurina said, "The recently concluded round of funding will allow us to leverage the opportunity to expand to other big states of the country and deliver quality education to students at nominal prices. We intend to cater to the exponentially growing market of E-learners in India, who need a platform to prepare for their dream jobs. With these funds, we will now consolidate our position and spread to other big states of the country. Apart from expanding the company’s market at PAN-India level, we also plan to invest the funds in employee’s growth, scaling platform infrastructure and enhancing the product’s features."



Ravi Mathur, vice president, RVCF added that the firm is fortunate to be part of Dhurina's journey to bring changes in the education system for the unprivileged and Tier-III students, which is the need of the hour. "Their motive serves out to be the standout operator in the Digital Bharat era. We have witnessed their explosive growth in their startup journey of two years and we are delighted to back Dhurina as they march towards success," he said.