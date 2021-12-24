Du Partners With Data Protection Platform Thales To Strengthen Data Security Measures In The UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based telecommunications operator du has partnered with global data protection platform Thales, in a bid to leverage the latter’s technologies to enhance the du Cybersecurity Defense Centre and Digital Trust portfolio.

With an increasing number of data breaches in the digital landscape and the need for more stringent compliance methods within regulatory requirements, du has prioritized its focus on enhancing sensitive data security, both on-premises and in cloud environments.

Through the new partnership, it is expected that data will be better protected against cybersecurity breaches, with Thales data protection services offering high levels of confidentiality. Organizational security and compliance is also expected to become more robust with a reduction in the total cost of ownership involved. In integrating Thales’ offerings, du will also be able to avail lower operational costs and capital expenditures, as well as optimized staff efficiency and productivity.

“du has always engaged with external partners to combat threats and prevent potential digital discrepancies from presenting themselves and negatively impacting clients and communities,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du. “By making our collaboration with Thales official, the enterprises and government entities we support can be assured that every data security component will become even more enhanced in due course. Related activities will ultimately be beneficial for all, subsequently upgrading security postures, securing in-country data, and elevating our process-driven and defense-in-depth approach.”

These benefits are expected to be achieved through the use of several key products. Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification will broaden sensitive data visibility with efficient data discovery, classification, and risk analysis across heterogeneous data stores, such as the cloud, big data, and traditional environments. On the other hand, Thales Key Management will be used to streamline and strengthen key management processes in cloud and enterprise environments over a diverse set of applications. Furthermore, critical data and digital identities will be protected in high-assurance, FIPS 140-2-verified, tamper-resistant Thales Luna hardware security modules (HSMs).

On his part Sebastien Pavie, VP Sales Southern EMEA, Data Protection solutions, Thales, added, “We are proud to be providing businesses with the necessary capabilities to protect and manage essential data through encryption, advanced key management, tokenization, and authentication and access management through this collaboration. We look forward to supporting du moving forward, and this announcement marks the beginning of what promises to be an effective and successful partnership.”

du’s existing cybersecurity solutions enable organizations to manage risk, take a proactive approach to security, adopt digital solutions with confidence, and build cybersecurity postures that continually provide protection in a rapidly changing threat landscape. Supported by Indian multinational conglomerate Wipro, the du Cyber Defense Centre was launched in June 2021 with the aim to mitigate cyber threats that put businesses at risk through the use of proven use cases, leading technologies, and a global team of security analysts. The new partnership with Thales aims to increase its efforts to refine and expand cybersecurity capabilities to ensure the best possible protection against cyber-attacks.

