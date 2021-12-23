These Are The Senior Executives That Left Facebook In 2021

Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) after announcing a deep focus on its metaverse project. However, Mark Zuckerberg's company has also lost a herd of key people this year. These are the most notable names as listed by CNBC.

Senior Executives That Left Facebook In 2021

Deborah Liu

The former head of Facebook Marketplace, Liu left the company in February for the role of CEO at Ancestry.com. She lead product management teams at Facebook.

David Fischer

Fischer became notable as the company’s chief revenue officer and in March announced he would leave his post. Fischer had been head of the company’s advertising business.

Kevin Weil

“One of the co-founders of Facebook’s Novi cryptocurrency division, left in March. He joined satellite imagery company Planet, which went public earlier this month.”

Hugo Barra

The former vice president of virtual reality left the company in May. He worked for Google —Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)— and Xiaomi Corp (HKG:1810).

Carolyn Everson

The former vice president of Facebook’s global business group announced her departure in June to spend just three months in Instacart as president.

Fidji Simo

Simo was the head of the Facebook app in the last two years and left the company in July to become the CEO of Instacart.

Mike Verdu

Verdu was vice president of augmented and virtual reality content, and joined Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) as a vice president of game development.

Mark D’Arcy

“Former chief creative officer stepped down from his role in August after more than 10 years with the company.”

Samidh Chakrabarti

Chakrabarti was the head of civic integrity —a unit that he founded— which made sure that the company’s services “were sage for civic engagement.”

Mike Schroepfer

He announced his departure from the chief technology officer role in September, effective 2022. He arrived as vice president of engineering in 2008.

Brandon Silverman

Silverman joined in 2016 as Facebook acquired CrowdTangle, where he was the founder and CEO —the tool was essential for Facebook’s posts tracking. He left in October.

David Marcus

“The head of Facebook’s cryptocurrency efforts, announced in November that he’ll be leaving at the end of the year.”

Julien Codorniou

He joined venture firm Felix Capital after being the head of Facebook’s Workplace business communications software.

