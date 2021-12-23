Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 23rd:

- Zacks

Sunoco LP SUN: This distributor and retailer of motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.51%.

Ready Capital Corporation RC: This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.64%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.76%.

Global Partners LP GLP: This company that is engaged in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and distillates has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.17%.

