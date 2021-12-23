Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed at $8.22, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.93% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Nexa Resources S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $700.65 million, up 10.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, which would represent changes of +133.18% and +36.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.37% lower within the past month. Nexa Resources S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nexa Resources S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.77.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

