Calendar 6/01
This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Winning Strategies for
E-Business
July 22-25
Northwestern University's The Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Evanston, Illinois. Interactive marketing and competition in a digital economy. Contact The Kellogg Graduate School of Management at (847) 491-3300 or www.kellogg.nwu.edu.
San Francisco Money
Show
August 2-5
San Francisco Marriott. Over 250 educational workshops and showcases offering financial products and services. Contact InterShow at (800) 970-4355 or www.moneyshow.com.
International Gift
Fair
August 4-8
The Moscone Center, San Francisco. Gifts and decorative accessories. Also in New York City (Aug. 18-23). Contact George Little Management Inc. at (800) 272-SHOW or www.glmshows.com.
E-Business World
Expo
August 8-9
Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Web development firms, hardware and software suppliers, and access providers. Contact Lindsay & Co. at (703) 536-2100 or www.ebizworldexpo.com.
Health &
Fitness Business Expo & Conference
August 9-11
Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Retail and commercial buyers of fitness equipment and accessories can review new product lines and attend sessions on driving big-ticket sales and attracting a good staff. Contact Health & Fitness Business at (949) 376-6271 or www.healthandfitnessbiz.com.
Bobbin World
August 15-17
Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. The sewn products industry: fabrics, trims, sourcing, transportation, distribution and logistics, embroidery, and screen printing. Contact Bobbin Group at (972) 906-6500 or www.bobbin.com.
Women's & Children's Apparel &
Accessories Market
August 23-27
AmericasMart, Atlanta. Contact AmericasMart at (800) ATL-MART or www.americasmart.com.
Premiere Beauty Show
August 26-27
Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Seminars, workshops, competitions and exhibits for the hair, nail and skin-care industry. Contact Premiere Shows Inc. at (800) 335-7469 or www.premiereshows.com.
Business Forecasting
August 27-28
The New Seaport Hotel, Boston. How to recognize, prepare, improve and present forecasts. Contact the Institute of Business Forecasting at (516) 504-7576 or www.ibf.org.