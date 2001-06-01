Calendar 6/01

Check out these trade shows, expos and seminars.

June 1, 2001

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Winning Strategies for E-Business

July 22-25

Northwestern University's The Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Evanston, Illinois. Interactive marketing and competition in a digital economy. Contact The Kellogg Graduate School of Management at (847) 491-3300 or www.kellogg.nwu.edu.

San Francisco Money Show

August 2-5

San Francisco Marriott. Over 250 educational workshops and showcases offering financial products and services. Contact InterShow at (800) 970-4355 or www.moneyshow.com.

International Gift Fair

August 4-8

The Moscone Center, San Francisco. Gifts and decorative accessories. Also in New York City (Aug. 18-23). Contact George Little Management Inc. at (800) 272-SHOW or www.glmshows.com.

E-Business World Expo

August 8-9

Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. Web development firms, hardware and software suppliers, and access providers. Contact Lindsay & Co. at (703) 536-2100 or www.ebizworldexpo.com.

Health & Fitness Business Expo & Conference

August 9-11

Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Retail and commercial buyers of fitness equipment and accessories can review new product lines and attend sessions on driving big-ticket sales and attracting a good staff. Contact Health & Fitness Business at (949) 376-6271 or www.healthandfitnessbiz.com.

Bobbin World

August 15-17

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. The sewn products industry: fabrics, trims, sourcing, transportation, distribution and logistics, embroidery, and screen printing. Contact Bobbin Group at (972) 906-6500 or www.bobbin.com.

Women's & Children's Apparel & Accessories Market

August 23-27

AmericasMart, Atlanta. Contact AmericasMart at (800) ATL-MART or www.americasmart.com.

Premiere Beauty Show

August 26-27

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Seminars, workshops, competitions and exhibits for the hair, nail and skin-care industry. Contact Premiere Shows Inc. at (800) 335-7469 or www.premiereshows.com.