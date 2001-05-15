Cendant Corp. Joins Effort To Help Families Save For College

<b></b>

May 15, 2001 2 min read

Parsippany, New Jersey-The real estate division of Cendant Corp. announced an alliance with Upromise, creators of a new program that enables Cendant's franchised real estate brokerages to help families save for college.

The Century 21, Coldwell Banker and ERA brands will join many of the nation's leading consumer brands as members of the Upromise network of companies to help families accelerate their savings for college. Consumers simply enroll at www.upromise.com and, in return, receive a benefit from participating companies that contribute a percentage of an enrolled family's purchases into a college savings account for their children.

"With Upromise, participating Century 21, Coldwell Banker and ERA offices will become a unique resource, offering customers not only the dream of homeownership, but the promise of a college education for their children," says Bob Moles, Cendant Real Estate Franchise group president and CEO. "We're proud to be the real estate industry's exclusive Upromise contributing company."

Buyers and sellers will be eligible to have a 1/2 percent of the sales price of a home transacted by a participating Century 21, Coldwell Banker or ERA franchised brokerage deposited in a Upromise college savings account. Families can multiply Upromise contributions by building their own savings network of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends, all directing their contributions to a child's account.

The Upromise service is free. -PR Newswire