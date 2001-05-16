Sweeps Anchors Murphy's Co-Promotion With Merry Maids

<b></b>

May 16, 2001 1 min read

New York City-Murphy Oil Soap and Merry Maids are cross-promoting their brands using several offline and online marketing tactics, including e-mail newsletters, coupons and an online sweepstakes that will run through the end of May. The two brands formed a strategic partnership in April, hoping to take advantage of their similar demographics.

The multifaceted agreement is anchored by the online sweepstakes in which Murphy, a brand of The Colgate-Palmolive Co., will give away a year of Merry Maids' home-cleaning service. The sweepstakes allows Murphy to collect key points of data, including mailing address, e-mail address and phone number.

In addition, entrants can opt to receive e-mail promotions from Murphy and other Colgate-Palmolive brands. The sweepstakes, which began April 25, ends June 1. A winner will be announced June 30.

"It's a natural partnership for both [companies]," says Marisela Hernandez, marketing manager at Colgate Palmolive. "We get a presence in a consumer's home, where consumers are using the product, and [Merry Maids] gets a presence outside of the home, where they normally don't advertise." -iMarketing News