Expansion News

St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. announced an agreement with Edward W. Doherty of Doherty Enterprises in Allendale, New Jersey, to open 20 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island. Doherty is scheduled to open his first bakery-cafe by March 2002. -PR Newswire

Milford, Connecticut-On April 24, Subway Restaurants celebrated the opening of its 15,000th restaurant. Located in a small shopping center in Scottsdale, Arizona, this landmark Subway restaurant is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Robert and Carolyn Burns, operators of two other Subways in the area. -Subway

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. announced the acquisition of the Savannah, Georgia, market. The company will purchase the rights to this market from an associate franchisee who currently operates two factory stores. -PR Newswire

Winston-Salem, North Carolina-Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. plans to expand into smaller markets and is testing an in-store bakery program in the Tallahassee, Florida, area. The company said it would also add one store each in Fargo, North Dakota, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as part of a strategy to expand beyond larger urban centers. -Reuters

