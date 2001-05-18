Financial News

May 18, 2001 2 min read

Melville, New York-Sbarro Inc. retained Banc of America Securities to assist in exploring strategic options that could include the sale of the company, the addition of financial partners or a business alliance. The company owns, operates and franchises more than 900 restaurants. -Nation's Restaurant News

Austin, Texas-Schlotzsky's Inc. announced results for the first quarter of 2001, including net income of $59,519 or 8 cents per share (diluted). The company reported record revenues for the quarter of $15.3 million, an increase of 6.4 percent over the first quarter of 2000. -Business Wire

Ann Arbor, Michigan-Domino's Inc. today announced record operating results for the first quarter of 2001, which ended March 25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased 10.5 percent to a record $36.8 million. Domestic same store sales increased 4.1 percent, comprised of an 8.2 percent increase in company-owned same store sales and a 3.6 percent increase in domestic franchise same store sales. -Domino's Inc.

Chicago-Tricon Global Restaurants Inc. said fiscal first-quarter operations fell, meeting estimates, as the company continued to struggle with its Taco Bell Mexican food chain. The Louisville, Kentucky-based operator of the Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC fast-food chains said net income per share from continuing operations in the quarter ended March 24 was 59 cents, down from 80 cents a year ago. The company said it had operating profit of $176 million, down from $242 million in the year-ago period. -Reuters

Minneapolis-Buffalo Wild Wings International Inc. announced 2000 sales of $53 million, a 64 percent increase over 1999 sales of $34 million. Systemwide sales reached $173 million in 2000. -Buffalo Wild Wings International Inc.