Make The Most Of Your Space

Homebased entrepreneurs often feel the walls closing in.

May 14, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Design your principal workspace with you in the center. You should be able to perform multiple tasks with reasonable reach. Keep a small amount of office supplies at hand, and store the rest elsewhere.

Unless you store three-ring binders or other large books, keep your bookshelves to a depth of 8 inches. This frees up floor space. The tops of filing cabinets can hold printers and scanners, so there's no need for extra furniture.

Use your walls. Shelves, hanging files, phones, fans and lights can all be affixed to your walls, instead of using precious floor and desk space. Above all, stay organized. Once a week, make sure you take time to put everything in its place.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ