Part Time Pointers, Part 1

Tips to help you balance your new business with your day job.

May 16, 2001 1 min read

Balancing a full-time job with a part-time business isn't easy-but it can be done. Arnold Sanow, author of You Can Start Your Own Business, suggests these tips to help you make your part-time business a success:

Involve your family in the business whenever possible. Whether it's answering the phone, stuffing envelopes or putting together orders, giving your family the chance to help out is a great way to get more accomplished in less time-while also making your family feel part of your business.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need