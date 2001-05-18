My Queue

Part Time Pointers, Part 3

Tips to help you balance your new business with your day job.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Make the most of every minute. Use lunch hours or early morning to make phone calls; use commuting time on the train to catch up on paperwork.

Take advantage of time zone differences and technology. If you do business with people in other states or countries, make time differences work to your advantage by calling early in the morning or after work. Use faxes and e-mail to communicate with clients at any time of day or night.

Next week: The conclusion of the Part Time Pointers series.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need

