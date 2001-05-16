The Power Of Customer Testimonials

Let satisfied customers do the talking, and new clients will come a-walking.

May 16, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One way to get feedback about how good of a job you're doing is to collect testimonials from customers who are pleased with your business. Either send them a follow-up questionnaire where they can write in comments, or call customers following a sale and ask a few questions. Then ask if you can use their comments in your marketing materials-this will flatter them and help you tremendously. People respond to testimonials from others in their industry or someone in their particular circumstance. Once you know a prospect's needs, you can whip out your file and share the testimonial that best mirrors his or her need.

In addition, the process of collecting testimonials is another good way to do on-the-spot market research. You'll learn lots by asking for feedback, and this affords you a way of keeping in touch with your customer base. Just calling for a "testimonial update" is a sure way of staying connected to your clients.