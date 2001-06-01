More storage space and a look at the latest Palm

June 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

CompactFlash Card



Iomega



(888) 4-IOMEGA



www.iomega.com



Street price: $210

If your PDA or digital camera is overloaded, a CompactFlash Card is an alternative to hitting the ol' delete button. Iomega's 128MB card should keep you covered for a while-just insert it into your camera, PDA, digital audio player, handheld PC or anything else that features a slot for it, and watch your files save automatically, without the need for cables or cords.

m505



Palm



(888) 4-IOMEGA



www.palm.com



Street price: $449

The slick, new Palm m505 has a 16-bit color screen; 8MB memory (expandable to 64MB); an expansion slot for adding GPS, camera modules and more; and wireless Net-enabling software. Palm OS 4.0 powers it; minimum requirements for synching include a desktop PC or Mac with 30MB hard-drive space and an available USB port.