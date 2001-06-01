Cool Clicks 6/01

Stopping online fraud, memorable jingles on the cheap and finding out what employees are paid

June 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Fraud-Stoppers: The Worldwide E-Commerce Fraud Prevention Network, a nonprofit formed by American Express and its coalition partners (which include Buy.com and Expedia.com), has launched a new Web site-MerchantFraudSquad.com-to help businesses combat online fraud. The site aims to keep stolen credit card numbers out of circulation and prevent their use on e-tailing sites.

Jingle Sales: No, you don't need Intel's millions to build an audio brand. A new crop of Web sites promises memorable jingles on the cheap, with packages starting as low as $1,500. Well worth checking out: Thesonicbrandcompany, InternetJingles.com, Idents.com and Imaginationmusic. Audio files come in a variety of formats, including Flash G2 Real Player and MP3.