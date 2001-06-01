Spring Cleaned

Notice anything different? If we were a box of Tide, we would stamp a big "New & Improved" across our cover. But this transformation is so apparent, you really shouldn't need any hints to see we've changed.

Entrepreneurs have changed significantly in the past decade. You're younger, more diverse, more tech- and business-savvy, more focused and more ambitious. You're not content to "go with the flow" of business growth; you're out there working your butts off to make it happen. And while the specific "it" varies with the entrepreneur, your goals are the same: building successful companies. Not all of you yearn to be the next Bill Gates, but you do aim to be the best at what you do.

Keeping that in mind, we've done far more than just change the way we look. Inside are 12 new columns that will help you grow your business. The bulk of the magazine is still divided into the sections that are most relevant to you: management, marketing, money and technology. In front, there's a new "Smarts" section, where you'll find a bit of everything you need to know to thrive. And if you're looking for new ideas for your next business, check out the "Be Your Own Boss" section.

Nothing is achieved easily, and our magazine is no exception. For Entrepreneur's redesign, we turned to renowned publication and Web designer (and entrepreneur) Roger Black. This Herculean effort was guided by two of the most talented folks I've ever met: David Matt and Erin Mayes. Working closely with Entrepreneur's creative director Mark Kozak, they created a cutting-edge magazine designed for today's frenzied entrepreneurs. Like you, it's bold, lively and exciting. The truly innovative design packs more information than ever on pages that are more inviting to look at and easier to read.

And there's more. Our phenomenal Web site, Entrepreneur.com, is undergoing a facelift of its own. Currently, you'll find the new look when you click on the "Magazine" tab on the home page. Soon, the entire site will sport a more accessible, easily navigable design.

Entrepreneur and entrepreneurs have been through a lot together. We've started our 25th year as Entrepreneur magazine. Our goal is to help you achieve your goals. Entrepreneur isn't owned by some multimillion-dollar conglomerate. We're an entrepreneurial company facing the same concerns and challenges you are. And we know what you're going through, because chances are, we're experiencing it, too. While today might be a little rough for some of you, know that you can count on us to help you emerge triumphant.

