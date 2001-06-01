Quiet, Please

Guess who's responsible when employees irresponsibly mix cell phone and vehicle use?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Your hotshot salesperson may boast of sealing deals on a handheld cell phone while zipping along the highway. But if he or she causes a crash due to driving while distracted, you could lose a chunk of capital if a court holds you responsible for the accident.

Employer liability for workers involved in cell-phone-related car accidents while on company business isn't confined to the workweek. According to a Runzheimer survey, 74 percent of businesses allow employees personal use of fleet vehicles. So even if a fender-bender occurs during downtime, "you could be held responsible for negligent supervision or negligent implementation of policies," warns Joseph Martan, staff counsel for the Liability Insurance Research Bureau, who adds that more and more states are considering banning the use of handheld cell phones while driving.

What to do? The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration advises you to:

Establish policies regarding such things as who has access to cell phones and how they are to be operated.

Identify costs. Compare what your company pays out for workers' compensation, plus potential costs for medical care, rehab and property damage, with the cost of installing hands-free headsets in company cars and implementing other safety measures.

Consult your attorney as well as your insurance agent to add necessary clauses to your company auto insurance policy.

Jill Amadio has reported on the automotive industry for 23 years as an editor and consultant.


Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market