No Strings Attached

The race is on for airlines to offer you wireless Internet connections at hub airports.
This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.

Throw away your wires: Airports are untethering travelers from their laptops. Delta Air Lines plans to offer wireless Internet connections this year in its hub cities of Atlanta, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and Washington, DC. United Airlines is hoping to install wireless Internet technology in up to 50 air terminals this year. And United will soon offer high-speed wireless technology in its first-class and frequent-flier lounges.

But before you log on, read this: The connections could be costly. Market research firm DataMonitor projects that unlimited access to the most popular wireless systems will set you back between $40 and $60 per month. Sure, they're fast-Austin, Texas-based Wayport Inc. offers travelers wireless Internet access 50 to 200 times quicker than dial-up-but make sure you travel enough that it's worth the price.

'K, Man

Located just below Cuba in the Western Carribean, the Cayman Islands are one of the most sought-after commercial and recreational destinations. A hub for international finance, they're also a hot spot for scuba divers and snorkelers. Because this is the off-season, it's a great time to set up a meeting there.

Where to stay: The Hyatt Regency in Grand Cayman features 9,645 square feet of meeting space and is a short walk from the ocean.

What to do: Go diving. Red Sail Sports offers daily boat trips to some of the best scuba spots.

Don't miss: A trip to the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in George Town on the island of Grand Cayman.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org.

