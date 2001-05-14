A Valuable Proposition

Are you adding value or just passing things down the line?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Value chain and supply chain, two classic business concepts, have traditionally been considered very similar. The assumption has been that everyone who touches a product or service adds some value to it. So farmers add value by growing and harvesting grain; truckers or railroads add value by hauling the grain to grain elevators, which add value by storing the grain and distributing it to the manufacturers, who add value by turning it into finished products. Along the way, a lot of other people join the value chain, from ad agencies to supermarkets.

Today, of course, we realize there's a difference between adding a "fingerprint"-just touching a product along its path-and adding tangible value. Imagine how many supersized orders of McDonald's french fries compare to a 100-pound bag of Idaho potatoes. Now compare the price. We've also had to modify the very definition of value to pertain to an economy based on generating and manipulating information.

Today, real value isn't found in tying your business to exclusive partnership arrangements. In fact, the whole notion that value is created linearly has come into question. More important is the adroit manipulation of what many today call "value webs"-ephemeral alliances that may only last for the duration of a single transaction. Learning how to dance across the value web is a critical skill for every company. And temporary alliances that create real value for all the participants in a supply chain will be the defining characteristic of third millennium logistics.

Watts Wacker-lecturer, bestselling author, political commentator, social critic and CEO of FirstMatter-is one of the world's most respected futurists.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market