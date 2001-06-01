Campus Invasion

Silicon Valley, the Wharton School is headed your way.

June 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Silicon Valley may be down, but it's not out. The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania is the latest in a growing list of educational institutions establishing a presence in the region.

Wharton West offers a two-year executive MBA program, a selection of one-week executive education courses and customized classes. What makes the MBA program unique, says director Howard Kaufold, is that students stay on campus to immerse themselves in the material and intensify the experience.

Kaufold says Wharton isn't competing with indigenous schools, but is instead adding seats to an arena where the demand for educational programs definitely outstrips the supply.



Contact Source