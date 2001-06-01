Stop, Flop and Roll

If you thought playing music and storing data was flexible enough for CDs, wait till you see them bend.

June 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's a pancake, it's a CD, no, wait . . . it's a ThinDisc. It is a CD, but at one-fifth the thickness of a regular compact disc, the new breed of information storage medium is also bendable, floppable and rife with possibilities. An invention that comes to us from the developers at ThinDisc Media, this new design of disk can be stuffed into magazines, stuck onto cereal boxes, and manufactured and mailed inexpensively for use as a promotional tool, allowing companies to easily supplement their print media campaigns with digital content. Expect to see ThinDiscs in production by the end of the year.