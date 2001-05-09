It Figures 6/01

How e-businesses are spending on tech, entrepreneurial attitudes, loan policies and more

May 9, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Keeping on top of all the information you need to keep your business growing in the right direction may not always be easy-but it's necessary. That's why we're providing you with a quick look at the statistics that really matter to entrepreneurs. With information on everything from surfing the Web for deals to how entrepreneurs use the Internet, these short "sound bites" will keep you up to date and may spark your next brilliant idea.

Click here to check out this month's stats.