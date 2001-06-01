Absolutely Everything Inc.

Is there an entrepreneur alive who hasn't incorporated?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: Can you be self-employed without incorporating your business?

Jo Ann Winter
Via e-mail

A: Yes, you can. In fact, most self-employed individuals do not incorporate. Most operate as sole proprietors. Also, some states allow individuals to form limited liability companies (LLCs).

Here are factors to consider in choosing the legal form for your business:

Cost and ease to form and maintain.
Effect on your business's image.
Risk to your personal assets and future earnings.
Your goals for your business' size.
Your need for outside financing.
Amount of government regulation involved in your business.
The impact on your taxes.

LLCs have some key benefits: They limit the risk to your personal assets and cost less to form and maintain than corporations. However, if your goals are to grow into a much larger company or attract outside investors, incorporating from the start makes sense.

Many people who ultimately incorporate begin as sole proprietors and then incorporate once their businesses grow. Experts often recommend incorporating when a sole proprietorship's earnings grow to $100,000 a year. Sole proprietors report their earnings on Schedule C of their Form 1040. Corporations and LLCs file separate returns, though LLCs, like partnerships, are "pass-through" entities that don't pay taxes themselves. While you can read books or Web sites about the pros and cons of choosing one form of business over another, it's a good idea to get the advice of legal and tax professionals who know your particular situation.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is Changing Directions Without Losing Your Way. Send them your start-up business questions at www.workingfromhome.com or in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market