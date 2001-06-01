Leadership

The Party's Not Over

Lessons in prospering once the crowd has given up and gone home--because <i>their</i> party is over, and, yes, it's time to clean up.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Back in the '80s, when Prince exhorted us to "party like it's 1999," who knew he was predicting the future of business? For entrepreneurs, 1999 was one big party. You could announce plans to sell anything online-galoshes, light bulbs, coffins-and be toasted for your brilliance. You could go public and watch money rain down like confetti. Thanks to a roaring economy, even non-dotcoms saw unprecedented growth and profits.

But now it's 2001, and as you stumble through the trampled confetti and broken martini glasses, it looks as though the party's over.

But wait: If you stop and listen, there's still something in the air. You can hear the beat and excited voices of a new thing stirring, and you're on to the fact that the night's not over, not by far; it's just time for the squares to go home. What happens next is smaller and more exclusive, but it's the party with the payoff-this is the room the sun rises on.

And how can you get invited? As with any hot event, it's all about who and what you know-so keep reading. In "Get a Grip," Mark Henricks examines how dotcoms can stay in the in crowd. In "Take My IPO . . . Please!", Chris Penttila talks to three entrepreneurs who put their IPOs on hold, but not their companies. And in "What Now?", Chris Sandlund explains why fast growth is still possible-and why corporate America may become your unexpected ally.

Don't worry about the line. You're with Entrepreneur. You can get in.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Leadership

6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

Project Grow

4 Things Leaders Must Learn to Do