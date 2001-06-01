The Un-Dating Game

Making money from women who like to make fun of men

June 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the June 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Cure for Cancer, World Peace and Other Great Ideas sits on the shelf of 31-year-old comedians John Heffron and Joel Zimmer. Of course you've never heard of it--it's the private notebook where Heffron and Zimmer write down their brilliant ideas. It's where, in 1997, they came up with the That Guy! Game.

Made for women to play at girls-night-out type functions, the That Guy! Game is a scavenger hunt. Players look for the guys on their cards, like "Unibrow Guy" or "Tight Pants Guy"--you know . . . the guys you generally avoid. The game has taken off, and the pair expects 2001 sales of $250,000 to $500,000. It's even catching the attention of TV producers, and a game show for Paramount is in the works. Zimmer and Heffron's company, Eleven Eleven Productions, also has plans for a wireless PDA version of the game, along with greeting cards and a version for teenage girls.

The idea took nearly three years to come to fruition; it was while they were both recovering from breakups that they decided to really focus on it. Says Heffron, "I would recommend sprinkling jealousy and 'I'll show you that you shouldn't have broken up with me' into any kind of motivation."

Adds Zimmer, "I don't know if a lot of Fortune 500 companies were started that way, but we did."



