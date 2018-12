Tips for writing a financing-friendly business plan

When presenting a business plan, you are starting from a position of weakness. And if potential investors find any flaws in your plan, they gain an even greater bargaining advantage. A well-written and complete plan gives you more negotiating power and boosts your chances of getting financing on your own terms.

