Long John Silver's Introduces New Restaurant Design

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky-Long John Silver's announced the introduction of a new restaurant design that can be applied to each of the brand's restaurant concepts, including freestanding, convenience store and food court restaurants.

The new design integrates the longtime Long John Silver's look of a yellow building and blue roof and cupola with an updated cupola, color scheme and graphics. New restaurants will feature updated exterior seafood graphics and signage, with close-up food shots designed to appear as individual panels of a billboard. There are also awnings reminiscent of outdoor oceanside seafood stands.

There will be food art panels featured inside the restaurants. Nostalgic oceanside wall murals are available for integration into the interior, with boat transom signs in the booths for privacy, vintage sign art, seafood neon signs and more.

"Since our integration into the Yorkshire system, we are experiencing a rebirth of sorts. The new design is yet another piece to the puzzle," says Kevin Armstrong, Long John Silver's president. "We experienced same store sales growth and have witnessed excitement among our franchisees, and we are confident the new design will be widely accepted in our system." -Yorkshire Global Restaurants

