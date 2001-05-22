Rita's Opens Its First Mall Operation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Philadelphia-Italian ice chain Rita's recently opened its first 12-month operating franchise inside a shopping mall. The new store, located in the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, New Jersey, is the chain's 224th location.

"This is an exciting new opportunity for Rita's," says Bob Tumolo, president and founder of the chain. "This demonstrates our evolution as the industry leader and our commitment to meeting our customers' needs."

Rita's Northeastern locations are six- or seven-month operations, opening en masse on the first day of spring and closing in early fall, allowing franchisees to take advantage of the warm spring and summer months. "We're excited to see how this new location performs, not just six months out of the year, but 12," Tumolo says. "We're confident that the demand for our product will carry itself the entire year, making shopping malls a great new point of distribution for us and an important part of our growth strategy."

The new store is situated in a stand-alone kiosk and features the same products as traditional Rita's locations. -Rita's Italian Ices

