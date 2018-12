<b></b>

May 23, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-Maid Brigade recently announced online scheduling, which allows the consumer to decide what cleaning service they want, when they want it and the frequency of the cleaning service required.

"Online scheduling allows customers to sit down in the comfort of their own home at any time and schedule cleaning over the Internet," says Catherine Hay, Maid Brigade vice president of franchise recruitment. -Maid Brigade