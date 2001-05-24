Wingate Inns Unveils Smaller Hotel Prototype

<b></b>

May 24, 2001

Parsippany, New Jersey-Wingate Inns International Inc. unveiled a new 64-room prototype to meet the growing needs of hotel developers with smaller land parcels.

"We've been approached by numerous developers who want to build Wingate Inn hotels in strong primary markets, but availability of large pieces of land in these strategic locations is limited and not large enough to fit our 80-room minimum," explains Keith Pierce, Wingate Inns president and CEO. "This 64-room hotel meets their size needs and accommodates all of the brand's signature items."

All Wingate Inns hotels feature high-speed Internet access connections in every guestroom, meeting room and boardroom. The hotel also features in-room cordless phones and two-line desk phones with dataport, speaker, conference call and voice-mail capabilities, and a 24-hour business center with fax, printing and copying equipment.

"The 64-room prototype gives us the opportunity to penetrate a variety of markets and strategic locations, thereby increasing brand distribution and product availability to travelers," Pierce says. "It also allows potential developers to take advantage of much lower equity requirements through SBA opportunities." -Cendant Corp.